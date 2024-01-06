The Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Maryland Terrapins (10-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Purdue vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers score just 2.2 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (71.1).

Purdue has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

Maryland has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

The 80.9 points per game the Terrapins average are 18.7 more points than the Boilermakers give up (62.2).

When Maryland scores more than 62.2 points, it is 10-3.

Purdue has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

This year the Terrapins are shooting 44.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Boilermakers give up.

The Boilermakers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, just 3.6% more than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%

9.2 PTS, 39.7 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

Purdue Schedule