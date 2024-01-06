Purdue vs. Maryland January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten slate includes the Maryland Terrapins (9-3) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) at 4:30 PM ET.
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
Purdue Players to Watch
- Abbey Ellis: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeanae Terry: 4.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Layden: 10.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caitlyn Harper: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Shyanne Sellers: 17.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bri McDaniel: 11.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brinae Alexander: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allie Kubek: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
