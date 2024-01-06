Saturday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (10-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Maryland squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Boilermakers claimed a 77-76 victory against Rutgers.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Alternate
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Purdue vs. Maryland Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Maryland 75, Purdue 66

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season on November 16, the Boilermakers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 25) in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-58.
  • The Boilermakers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).
  • Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.
  • Purdue has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on November 16
  • 89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 99) on December 30
  • 77-76 at home over Rutgers (No. 147) on January 2
  • 67-50 at home over Southern (No. 175) on November 12
  • 95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 203) on November 26

Purdue Leaders

  • Jeanae Terry: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
  • Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71)
  • Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%
  • Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

Purdue Performance Insights

  • The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per outing (134th in college basketball).
  • In 2023-24, Purdue has averaged 74.7 points per game in Big Ten action, and 68.9 overall.
  • At home the Boilermakers are putting up 80.6 points per game, 27.3 more than they are averaging on the road (53.3).
  • At home, Purdue concedes 58.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 71.8.

