Saturday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (10-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (9-5) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Maryland squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Boilermakers claimed a 77-76 victory against Rutgers.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Purdue vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 75, Purdue 66

Other Big Ten Predictions

Purdue Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 16, the Boilermakers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 50 team (No. 25) in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-58.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

Based on the RPI, the Terrapins have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Purdue has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Purdue 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over Texas A&M (No. 25) on November 16

89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 99) on December 30

77-76 at home over Rutgers (No. 147) on January 2

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 175) on November 12

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 203) on November 26

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

5.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Abbey Ellis: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Madison Layden: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.2 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%

9.2 PTS, 39.7 FG% Caitlyn Harper: 9.5 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 62.2 per outing (134th in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Purdue has averaged 74.7 points per game in Big Ten action, and 68.9 overall.

At home the Boilermakers are putting up 80.6 points per game, 27.3 more than they are averaging on the road (53.3).

At home, Purdue concedes 58.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 71.8.

