Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) will attempt to break a five-game road losing streak at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State matchup.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
|Wright State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue Fort Wayne (-1.5)
|162.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Purdue Fort Wayne (-1.5)
|162.5
|-128
|+106
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Betting Trends
- Purdue Fort Wayne has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- So far this season, seven out of the Mastodons' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- Wright State is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- In the Raiders' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
