The Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Mastodons are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 257th.

The 83.5 points per game the Mastodons put up are only 4.5 more points than the Raiders allow (79.0).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 79.0 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 90.6 points per game this season at home, which is 19.0 more points than it is averaging in away games (71.6).

The Mastodons are giving up 61.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69.2).

In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (9.8) than on the road (9.4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (37.3%).

