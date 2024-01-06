How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Raiders have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 257th.
- The 83.5 points per game the Mastodons put up are only 4.5 more points than the Raiders allow (79.0).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 79.0 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue Fort Wayne is scoring 90.6 points per game this season at home, which is 19.0 more points than it is averaging in away games (71.6).
- The Mastodons are giving up 61.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69.2).
- In home games, Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 0.4 more treys per game (9.8) than on the road (9.4). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (37.3%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 73-60
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 91-56
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Wright State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
