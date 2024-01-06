Saturday's game at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) matching up with the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) at 1:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 81-74 victory for Purdue Fort Wayne, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Wright State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Purdue Fort Wayne has gone 9-3-0 against the spread, while Wright State's ATS record this season is 5-8-0. The Mastodons have hit the over in six games, while Raiders games have gone over nine times. Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Wright State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons are outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game with a +267 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 65.7 per outing (69th in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne records 34.0 rebounds per game (292nd in college basketball) while allowing 38.7 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.7 boards per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (49th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 26.5% rate.

The Mastodons' 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 44th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

Purdue Fort Wayne has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.3 per game (23rd in college basketball play) while forcing 17.2 (sixth in college basketball).

