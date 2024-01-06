The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) play the Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) in a clash of Horizon League teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • Anthony Roberts: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Rasheed Bello: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Eric Mulder: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Tanner Holden: 16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Calvin: 20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank
30th 83.8 Points Scored 84.1 29th
89th 66.9 Points Allowed 78.0 325th
296th 33.7 Rebounds 35.3 241st
325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
39th 9.5 3pt Made 5.9 308th
180th 13.5 Assists 14.1 144th
31st 9.4 Turnovers 11.5 154th

