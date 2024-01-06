If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Purdue Fort Wayne and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Purdue Fort Wayne ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 4-2 NR NR 95

Purdue Fort Wayne's best wins

On November 26 versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in the RPI, Purdue Fort Wayne claimed its best win of the season, a 90-77 victory at a neutral site. Audra Emmerson delivered a team-leading 21 points with nine rebounds and six assists in the contest versus Western Kentucky.

Next best wins

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 138/RPI) on December 3

57-46 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 204/RPI) on December 6

88-74 over Delaware (No. 222/RPI) on November 25

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 223/RPI) on November 15

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 280/RPI) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Purdue Fort Wayne has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Purdue Fort Wayne is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Purdue Fort Wayne gets the 154th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Mastodons have 15 games left on the schedule, with five contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

IPFW's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne's next game

Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

