Can we count on Purdue to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Purdue ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-1 NR NR 81

Purdue's best wins

Purdue took down the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 38 in the RPI) in a 72-58 win on November 16 -- its best victory of the season. That signature win against Texas A&M featured a team-leading 20 points from Rashunda Jones. Abbey Ellis, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

89-50 at home over Wisconsin (No. 75/RPI) on December 30

67-50 at home over Southern (No. 139/RPI) on November 12

77-76 at home over Rutgers (No. 190/RPI) on January 2

95-57 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 206/RPI) on November 26

67-59 on the road over Dayton (No. 230/RPI) on December 1

Purdue's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Purdue has four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Purdue has drawn the 52nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Looking at the Boilermakers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and three games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Purdue's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with four coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Purdue's next game

Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Peacock

