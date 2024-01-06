Predators vs. Stars Injury Report Today - January 6
As they get ready to take on the Dallas Stars (22-10-5) on Saturday, January 6 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Miro Heiskanen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 120 goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the league.
- Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (122 total), which ranks 21st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 18th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (133 total, 3.6 per game).
- Its +18 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6.5
