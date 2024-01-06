The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Tomasino has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 1 0 1 11:01 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:20 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:11 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

