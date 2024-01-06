Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (27-7) take on the Indiana Pacers (20-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers won their most recent game against the Hawks, 150-116, on Friday. Myles Turner was their high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Myles Turner 27 5 3 1 1 2 Bennedict Mathurin 18 3 4 0 0 2 Bruce Brown 17 3 2 0 0 1

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.8 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

Turner gives 17.5 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in league).

The Pacers receive 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.0 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers receive 12.8 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.0 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Pacers get 11.5 points per game from Obi Toppin, plus 3.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 21.6 4.4 14.7 1.3 0.8 3.2 Myles Turner 18.2 5.4 1 0.3 2 1.5 Aaron Nesmith 12.3 3.8 1.5 1.8 1.1 2.7 Bennedict Mathurin 16 4 1.5 0.4 0.1 1.8 Buddy Hield 13.1 3.6 2.1 0.7 0.6 3.1

