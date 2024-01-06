The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 51.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Indiana is 19-10 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Pacers put up an average of 127.6 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 110.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 20-8.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pacers are averaging more points at home (129.6 per game) than away (125.3). And they are conceding less at home (121) than away (128.1).

At home the Pacers are collecting 31.9 assists per game, 1.5 more than on the road (30.4).

Pacers Injuries