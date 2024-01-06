The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (20-14) heading into their game against the Boston Celtics (27-7) currently features just one player on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 150-116 win over the Hawks. Myles Turner scored 27 points in the Pacers' win, leading the team.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Out Back 7.7 1.9 4

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Al Horford: Out (Nir - Rest)

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 247.5

