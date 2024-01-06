Pacers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (20-14) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 247.5 points.
Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|247.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 21 games this season that have had more than 247.5 combined points scored.
- Indiana has a 251.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 20-14-0 this year.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.
- Indiana has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Indiana has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 247.5
|% of Games Over 247.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|7
|20.6%
|121
|248.6
|110.4
|234.8
|228.9
|Pacers
|21
|61.8%
|127.6
|248.6
|124.4
|234.8
|243.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- Five of the Pacers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .611 (11-7-0). Away, it is .562 (9-7-0).
- The Pacers' 127.6 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 110.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 20-8 against the spread and 20-8 overall.
Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|20-14
|3-4
|24-10
|Celtics
|18-16
|14-10
|19-15
Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Pacers
|Celtics
|127.6
|121
|1
|5
|20-8
|9-3
|20-8
|11-1
|124.4
|110.4
|29
|3
|13-4
|18-15
|13-4
|27-6
