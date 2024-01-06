On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Indiana Pacers (14-14) hit the court against the Boston Celtics (22-6) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner posts 16.8 points, 1.2 assists and 7.5 boards per game.

Buddy Hield puts up 13.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 11.7 points, 3 assists and 4.7 boards.

Bennedict Mathurin posts 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum delivers 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Celtics.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Celtics are receiving 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 19.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Pacers Celtics 126.5 Points Avg. 119.9 125.8 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 50.6% Field Goal % 48% 38% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.