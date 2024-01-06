How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 64th.
- The Buckeyes record only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).
- Ohio State is 10-1 when scoring more than 74.3 points.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
- Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.
- The Hoosiers average 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.4).
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 8-2.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ohio State played better in home games last year, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63.0) than away from home (76.3).
- In home games, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.
- At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
