The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 64th.

The Buckeyes record only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).

Ohio State is 10-1 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.

The Hoosiers average 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (65.4).

When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 8-2.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ohio State played better in home games last year, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.

When playing at home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63.0) than away from home (76.3).

In home games, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.

At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) as well.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena 1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule