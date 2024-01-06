Notre Dame vs. Duke January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 16.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared McCain: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Notre Dame vs. Duke Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Duke AVG
|Duke Rank
|351st
|62.6
|Points Scored
|81.3
|52nd
|81st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|218th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|194th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|343rd
|10.1
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
