For bracketology insights around Notre Dame and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 1-2 16 17 26

Notre Dame's best wins

On November 24 versus the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in the RPI, Notre Dame claimed its signature win of the season, a 90-59 victory on the road. In the victory over Ball State, Natalija Marshall dropped a team-high 15 points. Maddy Westbald came through with 15 points.

Next best wins

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 74/RPI) on November 29

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 81/RPI) on December 17

79-68 over Illinois (No. 176/RPI) on November 18

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 181/RPI) on November 15

84-47 at home over Western Michigan (No. 210/RPI) on December 21

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Notre Dame is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Fighting Irish have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Notre Dame gets the 66th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Fighting Irish have 16 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.

Notre Dame has 16 games left to play this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

