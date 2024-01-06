2024 NCAA Bracketology: Notre Dame Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights around Notre Dame and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Notre Dame ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|1-2
|16
|17
|26
Notre Dame's best wins
On November 24 versus the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in the RPI, Notre Dame claimed its signature win of the season, a 90-59 victory on the road. In the victory over Ball State, Natalija Marshall dropped a team-high 15 points. Maddy Westbald came through with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 74/RPI) on November 29
- 76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 81/RPI) on December 17
- 79-68 over Illinois (No. 176/RPI) on November 18
- 110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 181/RPI) on November 15
- 84-47 at home over Western Michigan (No. 210/RPI) on December 21
Notre Dame's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Notre Dame is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Fighting Irish have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Notre Dame gets the 66th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- The Fighting Irish have 16 games left this year, including nine against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.
- Notre Dame has 16 games left to play this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Notre Dame's next game
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Boston College Eagles
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
