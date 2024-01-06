Will Notre Dame be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Notre Dame's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Notre Dame's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Notre Dame ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 158

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame's best wins

Notre Dame registered its signature win of the season on December 30, when it secured a 76-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in the RPI. That signature win versus Virginia featured a team-leading 17 points from J.R. Konieczny. Carey Booth, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 247/RPI) on November 17

60-56 at home over Marist (No. 257/RPI) on December 22

86-65 at home over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 5

70-63 at home over Niagara (No. 299/RPI) on November 6

75-55 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, Notre Dame has four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Notre Dame has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Fighting Irish have 16 games left this year, including one versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

Notre Dame has 16 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Notre Dame's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ACC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Notre Dame games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.