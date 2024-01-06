The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 203rd.

The Fighting Irish's 62.8 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 66.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Notre Dame has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish allowed 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).

Notre Dame sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

