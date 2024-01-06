Saturday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) matching up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-63 victory, heavily favoring Duke.

The game has no set line.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Notre Dame vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 76, Notre Dame 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-12.6)

Duke (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Notre Dame is 7-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Duke's 7-5-0 ATS record. The Fighting Irish have gone over the point total in four games, while Blue Devils games have gone over seven times. Notre Dame has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 contests. Duke has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other ACC Predictions

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish have been outscored by 2.0 points per game (scoring 62.8 points per game to rank 353rd in college basketball while giving up 64.8 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

Notre Dame pulls down 36.3 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 34.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Notre Dame knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (226th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 28.7% from deep while its opponents hit 32.1% from long range.

The Fighting Irish rank 328th in college basketball by averaging 85.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 138th in college basketball, allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions.

Notre Dame loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.6 (165th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.4.

