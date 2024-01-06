The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, face the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 150-116 win versus the Hawks, Turner tallied 27 points.

Now let's dig into Turner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.5 19.4 Rebounds -- 7.2 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 25.9 26.3 PR -- 24.7 25.3



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 11.7% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.6 per contest.

The Pacers rank 10th in possessions per game with 106.3. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 110.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

Myles Turner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 34 17 10 1 2 1 1 11/1/2023 22 8 5 3 0 1 1

