Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr.: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
When the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Houston Texans in Week 18, Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against a Texans pass defense featuring Derek Stingley Jr.. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Colts vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans
|138.8
|9.3
|21
|73
|10.04
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Insights
Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense
- Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 1,108 receiving yards on 104 catches to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Indianapolis is 20th in the NFL in passing yards (3,533) and 23rd in passing TDs (18).
- The Colts' offense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 23.6 points per contest. In terms of yards, the team ranks 15th with 5,365 total yards (335.3 per game).
- Indianapolis ranks 15th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 34.4 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Colts have made 61 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 20th in the league. They throw the ball 40.7% of the time in the red zone.
Derek Stingley Jr. & the Texans' Defense
- Derek Stingley Jr. has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Houston has given up the eighth-most in the NFL at 3,846 (240.4 per game).
- The Texans' points-against average on defense is 20.9 per game, 13th in the NFL.
- Houston has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Texans have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Advanced Stats
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|Rec. Targets
|150
|37
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|104
|12
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.7
|20
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1108
|38
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|73.9
|4.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|498
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|19
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|5
|Interceptions
