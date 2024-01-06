Will Michael Pittman Jr. cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pittman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Pittman Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Pittman has 104 receptions (on 150 targets) for a team-high 1,108 yards (73.9 per game) and four TDs.

Pittman has posted a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Michael Pittman Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 10 107 0 Week 13 @Titans 16 11 105 1 Week 14 @Bengals 11 8 95 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 4 78 0 Week 17 Raiders 7 5 46 0

Rep Michael Pittman Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.