The Kent State Golden Flashes versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles is one of four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that has a MAC team on the court.

MAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Western Michigan Broncos at Buffalo Bulls 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Bobcats 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles 3:30 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

