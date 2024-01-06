Kylen Granson has a favorable matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Houston Texans in Week 18 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Texans give up 240.4 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Granson has 29 receptions for 345 yards and one TD this year. He's been targeted 49 times, producing 24.6 yards per game.

Granson vs. the Texans

Granson vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 14.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 14.7 REC YPG / REC TD Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 240.4 yards per contest this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

The Texans' defense ranks first in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Granson Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this season, Granson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Granson has received 8.9% of his team's 550 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He has averaged 7.0 yards per target (345 yards on 49 targets).

Granson, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (2.8% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

Granson has been targeted five times in the red zone (8.2% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 12/16/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

