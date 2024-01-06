Should you bet on Jonathan Taylor hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets

Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Taylor has 553 yards on 139 carries (61.4 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.

Taylor also has 145 receiving yards on 17 catches (16.1 yards per game) and one touchdown..

Taylor has rushed for a touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

In one of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jonathan Taylor Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Titans 6 18 0 1 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 19 0 5 46 0 Week 7 Browns 18 75 1 3 45 0 Week 8 Saints 12 95 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Panthers 18 47 0 5 22 1 Week 10 @Patriots 23 69 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 15 91 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Falcons 18 43 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Raiders 21 96 1 1 8 0

