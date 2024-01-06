Will Jonathan Taylor Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 18?
Should you bet on Jonathan Taylor hitting paydirt in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Colts vs Texans Anytime TD Bets
Will Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Taylor has 553 yards on 139 carries (61.4 ypg), with six rushing touchdowns.
- Taylor also has 145 receiving yards on 17 catches (16.1 yards per game) and one touchdown..
- Taylor has rushed for a touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
- In one of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Jonathan Taylor Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Titans
|6
|18
|0
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Jaguars
|8
|19
|0
|5
|46
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|18
|75
|1
|3
|45
|0
|Week 8
|Saints
|12
|95
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Panthers
|18
|47
|0
|5
|22
|1
|Week 10
|@Patriots
|23
|69
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|15
|91
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Falcons
|18
|43
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Raiders
|21
|96
|1
|1
|8
|0
