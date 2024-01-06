The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -1.5 148.5

Hoosiers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played six games this season that have gone over 148.5 combined points scored.

Indiana's average game total this season has been 150.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Hoosiers have entered five games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 54.5% 79.1 155 65.4 139.7 144.2 Indiana 6 50% 75.9 155 74.3 139.7 144.5

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes covered the spread eight times in 22 Big Ten games last year.

The Hoosiers put up an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 9-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-8-0 2-8 8-3-0 Indiana 6-6-0 2-2 7-5-0

Indiana vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Indiana 10-6 Home Record 15-2 1-10 Away Record 5-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

