Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) facing the Indiana State Sycamores (4-6) at 3:00 PM ET.
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Maya McDermott: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emerson Green: 6.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shateah Wetering: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachael Heittola: 6.3 PTS, 2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
