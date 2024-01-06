For bracketology analysis around Indiana State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Indiana State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 4-0 NR 41 47

Indiana State's best wins

Indiana State captured its best win of the season on December 2, when it claimed an 85-77 victory over the Bradley Braves, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in the RPI. That signature victory versus Bradley featured a team-leading 22 points from Isaiah Swope. Xavier Bledson, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

87-73 at home over Evansville (No. 117/RPI) on January 3

77-48 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on November 28

76-74 over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on November 24

77-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on January 7

90-67 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on December 5

Indiana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Indiana State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

Indiana State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Sycamores are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Indiana State has the 173rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Sycamores have 11 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Indiana St has 11 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana State's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

