Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-9) and Indiana State Sycamores (5-7) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Sycamores are coming off of a 77-47 loss to Drake in their last game on Thursday.
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Indiana State 64
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Radford Highlanders on November 23, the Sycamores registered their signature win of the season, a 64-52 victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Indiana State is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-52 over Radford (No. 296) on November 23
- 65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on December 10
- 85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 317) on November 6
- 73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 335) on December 2
- 66-49 on the road over Evansville (No. 351) on December 30
Indiana State Leaders
- Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.4 FG%
- Kiley Bess: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Bella Finnegan: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (16-for-70)
- Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (posting 64.7 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while allowing 69.5 per contest, 290th in college basketball) and have a -58 scoring differential.
