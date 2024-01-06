Saturday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-9) and Indiana State Sycamores (5-7) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Sycamores are coming off of a 77-47 loss to Drake in their last game on Thursday.

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 74, Indiana State 64

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

Against the Radford Highlanders on November 23, the Sycamores registered their signature win of the season, a 64-52 victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Indiana State is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins

64-52 over Radford (No. 296) on November 23

65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 298) on December 10

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 317) on November 6

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 335) on December 2

66-49 on the road over Evansville (No. 351) on December 30

Indiana State Leaders

Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.4 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 55.4 FG% Kiley Bess: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.4 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Bella Finnegan: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (16-for-70)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (16-for-70) Chelsea Cain: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ella Sawyer: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.6 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores have been outscored by 4.8 points per game (posting 64.7 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while allowing 69.5 per contest, 290th in college basketball) and have a -58 scoring differential.

