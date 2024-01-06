The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
FanDuel Ohio State (-2.5) 150.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

  • Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 2 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Ohio State has compiled a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Buckeyes games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +18000
  • Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks much higher (61st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (111th).
  • The Hoosiers were +5500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +18000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +18000 moneyline odds, is 0.6%.

