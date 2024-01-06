How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
- This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.
- The Hoosiers average 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
- Indiana is 9-3 when it scores more than 65.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana put up more points at home (80.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.
- The Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.
- At home, Indiana drained 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
