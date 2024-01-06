The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.

The Hoosiers average 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).

Indiana is 9-3 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana put up more points at home (80.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.

The Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.

At home, Indiana drained 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule