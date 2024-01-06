The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.
  • The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (67.5).
  • The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.4%) too.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

