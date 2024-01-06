The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Indiana has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.4 points, Indiana is 9-3.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana scored more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (67.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than on the road (72.2).

At home, Indiana knocked down 6.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule