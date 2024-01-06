The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 210th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.

The Hoosiers average 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up.

Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana put up 80.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.5).

In 2022-23, the Hoosiers ceded 65.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.2.

Indiana sunk 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged in road games (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule