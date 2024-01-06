How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Indiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 210th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.
- The Hoosiers average 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up.
- Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana put up 80.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.5).
- In 2022-23, the Hoosiers ceded 65.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.2.
- Indiana sunk 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged in road games (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.