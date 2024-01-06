The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
  • Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 210th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 68th.
  • The Hoosiers average 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana put up 80.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged away from home (67.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Hoosiers ceded 65.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.2.
  • Indiana sunk 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged in road games (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

