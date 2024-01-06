How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will host the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.
- The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
- Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana posted 80.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.5).
- When playing at home, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (72.2).
- When playing at home, Indiana made 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
