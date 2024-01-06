The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 297th.

The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Indiana is 9-3 when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana put up more points at home (80.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 away.

Indiana made more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

