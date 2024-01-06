Saturday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) clashing at Assembly Hall (on January 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Ohio State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-5.0)

Ohio State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Ohio State's 3-8-0 ATS record. The Hoosiers are 7-5-0 and the Buckeyes are 8-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. Indiana is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while giving up 74.3 per outing to rank 262nd in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential overall.

Indiana is 211th in the nation at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Indiana hits 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 4.5 fewer than its opponents (9.4). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (190th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Hoosiers average 96.6 points per 100 possessions (148th in college basketball), while allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

Indiana has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball action), 1.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (282nd in college basketball).

