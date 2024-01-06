Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) squaring off at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 76-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Buckeyes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-4.9)

Ohio State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Ohio State is 3-8-0. The Hoosiers have a 7-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Buckeyes have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Indiana is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball while giving up 74.3 per contest to rank 261st in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential overall.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 211th in college basketball, and are 2.4 more than the 33.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Indiana connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (191st in college basketball). It is making 4.5 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.4 per game while shooting 34.9%.

The Hoosiers rank 148th in college basketball with 96.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 292nd in college basketball defensively with 94.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Indiana has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (242nd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes are outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game, with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per outing (56th in college basketball).

Ohio State ranks 68th in college basketball at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 33.5 its opponents average.

Ohio State knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 30.8% rate.

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.8 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.