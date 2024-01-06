Saturday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) clashing at Assembly Hall (on January 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Ohio State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-4.9)

Ohio State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Ohio State is 3-8-0. The Hoosiers are 7-5-0 and the Buckeyes are 8-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Indiana is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and give up 74.3 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Indiana wins the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 211th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.5 per outing.

Indiana makes 4.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.9 (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

The Hoosiers average 96.6 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball), while giving up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

Indiana has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (283rd in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Ohio State grabs 39.4 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Ohio State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 30.8% rate.

Ohio State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.8 per game (99th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (190th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.