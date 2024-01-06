If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Indiana and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 4-0 14 14 10

Indiana's best wins

When Indiana beat the Princeton Tigers, the No. 15 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-63 on November 25, it was its signature win of the season. MacKenzie Holmes amassed a team-leading 22 points with six rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Princeton.

Next best wins

84-35 at home over Bowling Green (No. 50/RPI) on December 22

91-69 on the road over Nebraska (No. 53/RPI) on January 7

80-59 at home over Michigan (No. 56/RPI) on January 4

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 74/RPI) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 80/RPI) on November 17

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Indiana has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

The Hoosiers have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, Indiana has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Indiana has the 43rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Hoosiers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams above .500.

Indiana has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Lady Lions

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Lady Lions Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: B1G+

