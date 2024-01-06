What are Indiana's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Indiana ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-1 NR NR 36

Indiana's best wins

Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team in the RPI, Indiana secured its signature win of the season on January 6, a 71-65 home victory. That signature victory over Ohio State featured a team-leading 23 points from Malik Reneau. Xavier Johnson, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-75 on the road over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on December 5

89-76 over Harvard (No. 92/RPI) on November 26

69-68 at home over Morehead State (No. 95/RPI) on December 19

89-80 at home over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on November 16

100-87 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on December 29

Indiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Indiana has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.

Based on the RPI, the Hoosiers have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Indiana has drawn the 55th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Hoosiers' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

IU has 16 games left to play this season, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Indiana's next game

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV Channel: Peacock

