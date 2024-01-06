2024 NCAA Bracketology: Indiana March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Indiana's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500
How Indiana ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|36
Indiana's best wins
Against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a top 100 team in the RPI, Indiana secured its signature win of the season on January 6, a 71-65 home victory. That signature victory over Ohio State featured a team-leading 23 points from Malik Reneau. Xavier Johnson, with 18 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 78-75 on the road over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on December 5
- 89-76 over Harvard (No. 92/RPI) on November 26
- 69-68 at home over Morehead State (No. 95/RPI) on December 19
- 89-80 at home over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on November 16
- 100-87 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on December 29
Indiana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, Indiana has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the sixth-most.
- Based on the RPI, the Hoosiers have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Indiana has drawn the 55th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- Of the Hoosiers' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.
- IU has 16 games left to play this season, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Indiana's next game
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV Channel: Peacock
