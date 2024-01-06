On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • Nyquist has scored in eight of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
  • He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 1 0 1 18:29 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:26 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

