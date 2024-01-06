How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Georgetown shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Hoyas are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 353rd.
- The Hoyas record 72.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blue Demons give up.
- Georgetown is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.2 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Hoyas have averaged.
- DePaul has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 361st.
- The Blue Demons score an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 72.6 the Hoyas allow.
- DePaul is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison
- Georgetown is posting 77.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- The Hoyas surrender 72.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 73.5 on the road.
- At home, Georgetown is making 1.6 more treys per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
- Beyond the arc, DePaul knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Butler
|L 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|Creighton
|L 77-60
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|L 85-56
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
