When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Evansville be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Evansville ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-3 NR NR 117

Evansville's best wins

Evansville, in its best win of the season, took down the Northern Iowa Panthers 91-89 in overtime on December 2. That signature win versus Northern Iowa featured a team-high 27 points from Antonio Thomas. Ben Humrichous, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

98-91 at home over UT Martin (No. 219/RPI) on December 18

85-77 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on November 24

72-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on November 6

70-61 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on December 16

74-50 at home over Ball State (No. 290/RPI) on November 18

Evansville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Evansville is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Purple Aces have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Evansville has been given the 252nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Purple Aces have 13 games remaining this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Evansville's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Evansville's next game

Matchup: Bradley Braves vs. Evansville Purple Aces

Bradley Braves vs. Evansville Purple Aces Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

