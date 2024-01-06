The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Evansville Stats Insights

This season, the Purple Aces have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Racers' opponents have hit.

Evansville is 6-0 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 296th.

The Purple Aces score 80.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 72.3 the Racers allow.

Evansville has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Evansville has played better in home games this year, putting up 88.8 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.

In home games, the Purple Aces are allowing 12.5 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (77.7).

Evansville is sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 4.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Upcoming Schedule