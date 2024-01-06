How to Watch Evansville vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Evansville Stats Insights
- This season, the Purple Aces have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 47.0% of shots the Racers' opponents have hit.
- Evansville is 6-0 when it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 296th.
- The Purple Aces score 80.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 72.3 the Racers allow.
- Evansville has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Evansville has played better in home games this year, putting up 88.8 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Purple Aces are allowing 12.5 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (77.7).
- Evansville is sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 4.7% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 76-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Indiana State
|L 87-73
|Hulman Center
|1/6/2024
|Murray State
|-
|Ford Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|1/13/2024
|Missouri State
|-
|Ford Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.