Saturday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) and the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) at Ford Center has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Evansville squad taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, Murray State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-6.9)

Evansville (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Evansville has compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Murray State is 5-8-0. The Purple Aces have a 6-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Racers have a record of 8-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Evansville has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Murray State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.1 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (201st in college basketball).

Evansville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is pulling down 37.9 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.1 per outing.

Evansville knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (261st in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (225th in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from deep.

The Purple Aces' 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 106th in college basketball, and the 88.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 151st in college basketball.

Evansville has won the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (123rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.