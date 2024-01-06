Austin High School will host Eastern High School - Pekin in Mid-Southern action on Saturday, January 6 at 5:59 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eastern vs. Austin Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:59 PM ET

5:59 PM ET Location: Austin, IN

Austin, IN Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Scott County Games Today

North Harrison High School at Scottsburg High School