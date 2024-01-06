Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Eastern High School - Pekin vs. Austin High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin High School will host Eastern High School - Pekin in Mid-Southern action on Saturday, January 6 at 5:59 PM ET.
Eastern vs. Austin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:59 PM ET
- Location: Austin, IN
Other Scott County Games Today
North Harrison High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
